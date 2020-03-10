Non-hygiene brands share dos and don'ts for avoiding COVID-19 virus

Players from food, media, telecom, payments, delivery and travel space share their take.
While bio lab techs around the world focus on finding a cure to the Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, brands are also trying to educate consumers about ‘approved’ dos and don'ts to avoid infection. It is not just the brands in the health and hygiene segment, but players from other businesses are also playing their cards.
So, while the Amul girl was seen washing her hands, entertainment company Shemaroo’s creatives highlighted ‘namaste’ against the handshake (that requires physical contact). Bus ticketing website AbhiBus provided masks and free hand sanitisers to customers, and put up notices in buses on proper techniques to handle personal hygiene. And, following orders from the Department of Telecommunications (DoT), mobile operators, including Jio, Vodafone and BSNL, played a 30-second awareness audio clip, instead of the regular caller tune. Some brands cited WHO guidelines in their communication.
Travel-oriented brands have also jumped into the fray. ixigo decided to run a “no-questions-asked cancellation and reschedule policy”. It is offering full refund to passengers booked on flights to 10 countries impacted by Coronavirus. The policy is applicable for travel date up to March 31. IndiGo, meanwhile, has decided to waiver ‘change fees’ till the same date.