Non-hygiene brands share dos and don'ts for avoiding COVID-19 virus

So, while the Amul girl was seen washing her hands, entertainment company Shemaroo’s creatives highlighted ‘namaste’ against the handshake (that requires physical contact). Bus ticketing website AbhiBus provided masks and free hand sanitisers to customers, and put up notices in buses on proper techniques to handle personal hygiene. And, following orders from the Department of Telecommunications (DoT), mobile operators, including Jio, Vodafone and BSNL, played a 30-second awareness audio clip, instead of the regular caller tune. Some brands cited WHO guidelines in their communication.