“Now is the right time for branding, to get more people to know about EaseMytrip”: co-founder Prashant Pitti

The online travel company has released OOH ads featuring brand ambassadors Varun Sharma and Vijay Raaz. These ads are a part of the larger TV, print and digital campaign.
EaseMyTrip, the leading online travel company that got listed in March this year, has traditionally stayed away from extravagant marketing budgets, especially for the outdoor and TV mediums.
The brand has been garnering quite a bit of attention that has only enhanced its confidence. Now, it is keeping a part of its budget for advertising and brand-building activities.
EaseMyTrip is currently betting big on outdoor media and has rolled out OOH ads featuring brand ambassadors and actors Varun Sharma (Fukrey fame) and Vijay Raaz. These ads can be seen at all high impact points in Mumbai.
Sharma and Raaz will be seen promoting the brand via traditional and digital media over the next few months.
Speaking to afaqs! over a call, Prashant Pitti, co-founder, EaseMyTrip, says that the accurate comic timings of Sharma and Raaz will help the brand to reach its target audiences. The duo share quite a connection with their respective audiences.
The outdoor campaign is a part of the larger marketing campaign that will be unveiled by the brand in the coming months. The brand has signed Sharma and Raaz for a period of two years. The media mix for the campaign will include TV, digital, outdoor and print.
Pitti shares, “Our country today has about 72 million flyers and the campaign aims to target the people who are digital savvy and make online bookings (for flights, trains, buses or hotels via Internet.) These celebrities (Sharma and Raaz) resonate well with that target audience, who may be young or old. That is why the brand has chosen two characters from different eras.”
Sharma and Raaz will feature in short TV commercials that will be released in early January 2022.
Digital media has been an important part of EaseMyTrip’s media mix. The brand has utilised its social media platforms to engage with many celebrities. Recently, actor Arjun Kapoor was seen promoting the brand’s zero convenience fees and full refunds on his social media.
Last year, the platform also created a social media campaign, called #7LacCrorekaKharcha, and invited celebrities to share the message - Indians spend Rs 7 lakh crore every year on holidays, why not spend on a company that is 100 per cent Indian? These videos were widely shared on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter.
Pitti mentions, “Close to 90 celebrities shared the message on their channels. It garnered around 110 million views. We are looking forward to creating a similar kind of ripple in the early part of January.”
“We have always tried to provide value to the consumer by not charging convenience fees and also constantly innovating. We have recently introduced a feature on our app and website that allows users to get a full refund in case of any medical emergency. Now is the right time for branding and to get more people to know about EaseMytrip,” he concludes.
Need a full service agency for your project? Choose among 70 such agencies on afaqs! Marketplace now. Click here