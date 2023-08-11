NPCI launches UPI Chalega campaign to promote safe and easy digital payments

Building on this success, UPI Chalega 3.0 continues to drive UPI adoption and safe usage through engaging initiatives. The campaign features the #UPIWaliShaadi commercials, which capture the essence of an extravagant Indian wedding. In these commercials, cricket legend Virat Kohli surprises a group of UK international students by participating in a gully cricket match, showcasing the ease of making micro-payments through UPI LITE on his smartphone. The campaign also highlights the use of UPI AUTOPAY for subscription renewal and UPI Interoperability for seamless payments across different UPI-enabled apps.