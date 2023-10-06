NueGo's latest ad films focusses on on-time departure, noiseless travels and women's safety

The campaign will be played on Disney+ Hotstar mobile app, throughout Asia Cup’23 and the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023.
NueGo, the electric inter-city bus brand by GreenCell Mobility, announced the launch of three 10-second advertisements as part of a marketing campaign targeting young adults aged 18-35. These ads emphasise key features: 'On-Time Departure', 'Noiseless Travel' and 'Safety for Women'.
On-Time Departure: The first ad in the campaign showcases commitment to punctuality. Passengers can rely on NueGo for on-time departures, ensuring they reach their destination as scheduled.
Noiseless Travel: The second ad highlights the noiseless experience passengers can enjoy on board, making every trip a relaxing one.
Safety for women: In the third ad, NueGo's focus is on creating a safe environment for all travellers, with particular attention on women's safety during their journeys.
The campaign will be played on the Disney+ Hotstar mobile app, throughout Asia Cup’23 and the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023. It will be rolled out in cities including Delhi-NCR, Jaipur, Ludhiana, Chandigarh, Amritsar, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Chennai, Bangalore, Hyderabad, Vijayawada, Coimbatore, Indore and Bhopal.
Speaking about the campaign, Devndra Chawla, CEO and MD of GreenCell Mobility, stated, "Our new ad campaign reflects our dedication to delivering a seamless, comfortable, and secure travel experience for our passengers. Whether it's reaching your destination on time, enjoying a peaceful journey, or ensuring the safety of all travellers, NueGo has you covered with our fleet of new, electric buses. We look forward to improving the standard of customer experience in the industry while serving the needs of all passengers who are in search of a reliable travel partner that also serves the planet.”