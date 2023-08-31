Nykaa unveils new campaign ‘Kya Khoob Lagte Ho’

The campaign has been directed by celebrated ad filmmaker Prasoon Pandey and conceptualized by The Script Room.
Nykaa has released four poignant films that instantly strike a chord with the viewer. Kya Khoob Lagte Ho has been directed by celebrated ad filmmaker Prasoon Pandey and conceptualized by creative powerhouse The Script Room.
Few words have the power to melt the heart while also making it bloom ….and sincere compliments are a love language all on their own. Nykaa’s newest campaign is rooted in the tapestry of everyday life and relationships. The films bring to life the reality that your unguarded, authentic self is often the most beautiful version. Especially for those closest to your heart. Through simple yet powerful stories depicting its very consumers, Nykaa urges you to consider an idea of beauty that is not limited to merely what the eyes can see but what the heart perceives.
The Kya Khoob Lagte Ho films attempt to encapsulate this essence through situations that feel intensely personal while still being universally relatable. The stories capture unique exchanges between individuals who share a special bond - a mother and daughter, a soon-to-be-married couple, a sibling duo, and a class teacher with her students. .
The Kya Khoob Lagte Ho films are now LIVE across digital and social channels. Watch the films here:
With each film, Nykaa invites you to appreciate a beauty only you can recognize in those you love, transcending the obvious, the physical, the visible.
Speaking about the campaign, Nykaa’s, founder and CEO Falguni Nayar says, "At the heart of Nykaa resides an idea of beauty that is uninhibited and original to everyone who wants to express themselves. Over the years we have celebrated this idea through unique stories of inspiration, empowerment and human connections. Our new campaign once again presents a differentiated perspective, inviting each one of us to appreciate the extraordinary beauty in everyday relationships- our own ‘Kya Khoob Lagte Ho’ moments. We are delighted to present this thought via four new films and hope these will resonate far beyond Nykaa’s vast universe of beauty customers."
Speaking about the campaign, Ayyappan Raj, founder, The Scriptroom said, “There have been interesting perspectives and POVs on beauty that has been explored in advertising and it’s a challenge to find a take that is both simple and insightful. Our idea for Nykaa is founded on the belief that beauty is a very personal thing. When a person acts a particular way, at a particular moment in a particular context you find them beautiful, captured by the expression ‘Kya Khoobh Lagte Ho’.We had written a bunch of charming and insightful stories. And it was a delight when Prasoon came on board and brought them alive in a superb way that only he can. We are sure that this campaign will help brand Nykaa strengthen its position as a lovable leader in the beauty and lifestyle category.”
Over the years, Nykaa has explored myriad facets of beauty through powerful stories such as that celebrates the confident and successful strides made by women in different walks of life, that inspires you to listen to your own voice and the vibrant film that invites you to celebrate life and sparkle in the festive season.