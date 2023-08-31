Nykaa unveils new campaign ‘Kya Khoob Lagte Ho’

Speaking about the campaign, Ayyappan Raj, founder, The Scriptroom said, “There have been interesting perspectives and POVs on beauty that has been explored in advertising and it’s a challenge to find a take that is both simple and insightful. Our idea for Nykaa is founded on the belief that beauty is a very personal thing. When a person acts a particular way, at a particular moment in a particular context you find them beautiful, captured by the expression ‘Kya Khoobh Lagte Ho’.We had written a bunch of charming and insightful stories. And it was a delight when Prasoon came on board and brought them alive in a superb way that only he can. We are sure that this campaign will help brand Nykaa strengthen its position as a lovable leader in the beauty and lifestyle category.”