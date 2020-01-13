Nykaa's new campaign aims to redefine 'beauty'

Speaking about the campaign and its execution, Nair opines, “It is a bold statement for a cosmetic brand to make. Also, the timing is super good. I like the structure. It is challenging when you take a subject like this to deliver a philosophy. Only on the core messaging, though and not the execution of the messaging, which I feel has been done previously by many brands. Dove is the first to pop up. They have built a brand from the beginning with 'love yourself'. And then many brands have dipped into that and done something around it.”