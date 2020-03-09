Nykaa's new campaign plugs social reform amidst Holi festivities

This is not the first time that the brand has taken up cause-vertising. In the past, we have seen Nykaa's attempt to redefine beauty and how people see it. In a campaign titled 'What Makes You Beautiful', the brand highlighted the growing menace of acid attacks in the country – all the while insinuating that beauty has nothing to do with how you look. The brand also managed to get Laxmi Agarwal, an acid attack survivor, to share her views on what makes a person beautiful.