Oakley and Rohit Sharma urge to ‘Be Who You Are’ in Oakley's new campaign

Commenting on the campaign, Rohit Sharma shared, “Through the 'Be Who You Are' campaign, we aim to inspire the next generation of athletes to embrace their authenticity and pursue their dreams with unwavering self-belief, a mantra that has guided me in my journey. Teaming up with Oakley, our goal was to bring alive the message, that it's not just about chasing victories on the field for an athlete, but about conquering any terrain, in any arena, and any sport, simply by being true to themselves."