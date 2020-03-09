“Often, one is seduced to changing the brand formula”: Naseeb Puri, PepsiCo

Mountain Dew's external associations also reflects its ED-like nature. It can be seen at adventure sports and gaming venues. It is also among the leading brands in PepsiCo's portfolio (which also includes Pepsi, Mirinda and 7Up) and has a strong presence in North Indian markets. Statista pegs the value of the domestic soft drinks segment at $4,704 million (or Rs 35,000 crore), which Mountain Dew shares with the likes of Coca-Cola, Sprite, Limca, among others. The market is expected to grow annually by 7.9 per cent (CAGR 2020-2023) and the expected average per capita consumption stands at 4.1 litres in 2020.