Ogilvy and Hungry Films come together to deliver a thought-provoking film for St.Jude’s India Child Care Centres

The film showcases the stories of two children struck by the evil of cancer and how the Centre’s warden has to decide which child’s life is worth saving. With words like, “This is Warden Pillai and he hates his job. He has two files in his hand but he can choose only one,” the film compels one to think about the fate of the children suffering from Cancer. The screen then pops up with a QR code for audiences to easily make donations.