Ogilvy and Hungry Films come together to deliver a thought-provoking film for St.Jude’s India Child Care Centres

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
The hard-hitting film incorporates storytelling and aims to encourage people to donate to the institute.
Ogilvy’s recently released campaign for St. Jude’s India ChildCare Centres has been gaining attention on social media. The film aims to drive people to donate to the centre.
The film showcases the stories of two children struck by the evil of cancer and how the Centre’s warden has to decide which child’s life is worth saving. With words like, “This is Warden Pillai and he hates his job. He has two files in his hand but he can choose only one,” the film compels one to think about the fate of the children suffering from Cancer. The screen then pops up with a QR code for audiences to easily make donations.
The film also highlights the difficulties faced by parents in finding a safe affordable place to stay while their children are undergoing cancer treatment.
St. Jude India ChildCare Centres (also known as St. Judes) is a non-profit organisation in India. St Judes India provides free-of-charge shelter and holistic care to children who are undergoing cancer treatment along with their families. It aims at creating a safe and clean environment for children suffering from cancer. The centre provides them with the physical and emotional necessities that will give them a better chance of beating Cancer.
The film has been produced by Hungryfilms and has been directed by Mahesh Gharat.
This is the NGO’s first ever communication which earlier heavily relied on its social media pages and Word of Mouth.
In an era where most NGOs and welfare organisations' advertisements feature the patients directly, showcasing their suffering before YouTube videos, often resulting in viewers skipping the ad due to the triggering content, this campaign stands out for its immersive storytelling. It captivates the audience with rich narrative details, keeping them engaged and invested until the very end.