Ogilvy crafts a Coke-shaped entrance at Andheri Cha Raja Ganpati pandal

This Ganesh Chaturthi, Coca-Cola and WPP Open X led by Ogilvy have brought a fresh twist to the concept of waiting in line with their latest experiential campaign – Happy to Queue. Festivals across the country see bustling crowds, with people often enduring long queues to partake in celebrations. This year, Coca-Cola decided to transform this usually mundane experience into one of delight and refreshment with a metaphorical installation in the form of a Coke bottle. It not only brought the fizzy magic of Coca-Cola to life but also turned waiting into a refreshing experience.