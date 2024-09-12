Ogilvy crafts a Coke-shaped entrance at Andheri Cha Raja Ganpati pandal

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
As part of the experiential campaign, festivalgoers were greeted with mist fans, Coca-Cola bubbles, and a chilled bottle of Coke.
This Ganesh Chaturthi, Coca-Cola and WPP Open X led by Ogilvy have brought a fresh twist to the concept of waiting in line with their latest experiential campaign – Happy to Queue. Festivals across the country see bustling crowds, with people often enduring long queues to partake in celebrations. This year, Coca-Cola decided to transform this usually mundane experience into one of delight and refreshment with a metaphorical installation in the form of a Coke bottle. It not only brought the fizzy magic of Coca-Cola to life but also turned waiting into a refreshing experience.
The Happy to Queue experience at Andheri Cha Raja during Ganesh Utsav took the shape of a refreshing Coke bottle, where festivalgoers were greeted with mist fans, Coca-Cola bubbles, and a chilled bottle of Coke. This creative space helped people beat the heat and stay refreshed enhancing their festive spirit.
From an aerial view, the installation and the movement of the crowd resembled the bubbles inside a Coke bottle, waiting to pop and add to the excitement of the celebration.
"At Coca-Cola, we believe there is real magic in people coming together, celebrating shared moments and living the vibrance of our rich culture. With “Happy to Queue”, we wanted people to enjoy the festive cheer in a new way, celebrating togetherness and the effervescence of life, much like sharing a chilled bottle of Coke,” said Kaushik Prasad, senior director, marketing for Coca-Cola category at The Coca-Cola Company's India and Southwest Asia Operating Unit.
“Real Magic is when you can make standing in a line exciting & refreshing. This festive season Coke Happy to Queue gave people a chance to experience what it feels like to be inside a Coke bottle. Uplifting them to feel one with the fizz and the bubbles," remarked Sukesh Nayak, chief creative officer, Ogilvy India.
Credits-
Client: The Coca-Cola Company
Agency: Ogilvy
Activation Partner: Timeslider