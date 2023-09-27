Ogilvy doubles down on leadership equality; hopes to set example for everybody else

In an industry where talent retention seems to be one of the biggest challenges, Ogilvy has managed to ensure its mid and top-level leaders are retained for a large number of years. Addressing the press while speaking about the rejig, Bulchandani states that the current leadership team has been at the agency for ‘140 years’ collectively. Asked if the agency also considers spotting leadership talent from outside the organisation, Pandey states, “We often bring in talent at the mid-level and allow them to play the game.”