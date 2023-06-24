Ogilvy, Leo Burnett, FCB Group India, Talented, and Dentsu Creative lead India’s 25 metals haul at Cannes Lions ’23

The country’s agencies scooped up 48 Lions at last year’s event.
Returning home with 25 metals from the Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity, Indian agencies may not have experienced the highs of 2022 and its 48 metals but this year is not disappointing by any means.
A cursory glance (look down) at the conversion ratio of the past decade will reveal the Cannes Lions ’23 performance from this year is quite good compared to most years; 2022 does stand apart.
Ogilvy won the biggest prize among the Indian agencies; a Grand Prix for Shah Rukh Khan My Ad for Cadbury Celebrations in the Creative Effectiveness category. It was also awarded the Agency of the Year for strategy.
On the final day of the event, Leo Burnett scored a silver metal in the Sustainable Development Lions category in The Biochar Project by Lay’s and ended as the Indian agency with the most metals – 10.
FCB Group India too won a bronze in the category for its TR for Teacher campaign for Navneet.