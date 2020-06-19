Ogilvy named Network of the Year by The One Show

Burger King, a client of DAVID, was named Client of the Year with several campaigns recognized this year. “Moldy Whopper,” a collaboration between agencies including DAVID Miami and INGO (a joint venture of Ogilvy and Grey based in Sweden), was named Best of Show. “Moldy Whopper” won Best of Discipline in four categories—Film, Integrated, Print, and Out of Home—while “Stevenage Challenge” created by the Miami and Madrid offices of DAVID was named Best of Social Media. “Burn That Ad,” created by DAVID Sao Paulo, also took home pencils across several categories this year.