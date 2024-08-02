Ogilvy’s CCO duo on Dove India's quest to end beauty biases

If you’re an unmarried Indian woman in your 20s or 30s chances are that you serve tea and pakodas to unknown families who visit your house and judge you for your beauty like it’s a beauty pageant. How often have you flipped through the newspapers and stumbled upon the matrimonial section? And how many times have you rolled your eyes when you see words like ‘thin’, ‘fair’, and ‘silky hair’ to describe the nature of the ‘ideal’ wife?