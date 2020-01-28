Old Spice reboots its original 'Smell Like a Man' campaign

The new campaign, titled #SmellLikeYourOwnManMan, aims to recycle the trademark tagline, aiming to promote Old Spice's new products which include two deodorants, antiperspirants, and body wash in the fragrances of, as the brand claims, “clean, subtle scents” of lime seltzer, melon and blackcurrant. While the story line for both the spots is slightly and ever so vaguely different, the umbrella theme of the campaign has its imprint on both the adverts. In one of the films, the father (Isaiah) approaches his son (played by actor Keith Powers) asking him to join the family business. And after a clear-cut refusal, the ad film transitions into a product promotion where the father-son duo flaunt their own Old Spice products.