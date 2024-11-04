Olympic shooter Kim Ye-ji becomes Tesla Korea's first brand ambassador

Olympic shooter Kim Ye-Ji, who went viral after winning an impressive silver medal in the women's 10-meter air pistol event at the 2024 Olympics, has been named Tesla Korea's first brand ambassador.

Kim captivated viewers with her distinctive shooting glasses and casual yet confident demeanour throughout the competition. Her performance drew praise from high-profile figures, including Elon Musk, Tesla's CEO.

Musk remarked on her potential as a movie star, suggesting that she be cast in an action film and jokingly adding, "No acting required!"

Kim has become Tesla Korea's first ambassador and the EV maker's first known paid celebrity ambassador globally. The decision to collaborate with her is consistent with a strategy to promote sustainability through sports, leveraging her global reach and popularity to reach a larger audience.

This move represents a departure from Elon Musk's long-standing policy of avoiding paid endorsements. Musk has frequently emphasised Tesla's success in building a global brand without relying on celebrity partnerships, contrasting Tesla's strategy with that of traditional automakers, which frequently use high-profile personalities to market their vehicles.

However, Tesla's decision to appoint an official brand ambassador reflects a possible shift in its marketing strategy, potentially opening the door to more partnerships aimed at expanding the brand's reach and appeal in new markets.

In a press release announcing her partnership with Tesla, Kim expressed her enthusiasm, stating that she hopes to "convey a positive message together with Tesla" and that she is "very excited" to collaborate with the automaker.

Moreover, she is making a notable transition from the sports arena to mainstream culture, having recently signed on for a role in an upcoming Korean film where she will portray an assassin. This move into acting not only broadens her appeal but also positions her as a multifaceted celebrity, capable of reaching diverse audiences beyond the realm of sports.

While Tesla has not previously had official brand ambassadors, it has attracted attention from several influential figures. Kanye West has called his Tesla Model S the "funnest car" he’s ever driven, highlighting its futuristic design and environmental benefits. Other celebrities like Brad Pitt, Cameron Diaz, and Harrison Ford are also known to drive Teslas. Additionally, cultural icons such as Jay-Z and Bill Nye contribute to the brand’s visibility, enhancing its appeal as a symbol of luxury and sustainability​.