Omnicom unveils new version of Omni with expanded AI features

Omnicom has introduced the next generation of Omni, its marketing intelligence platform designed to support strategy, execution and performance across marketing and sales functions. The platform combines Omnicom’s data, technology and AI capabilities, along with assets from Interpublic following its recent acquisition.

The updated Omni brings together identity data, media and commerce tools, creative workflows and AI-driven systems into a single operating framework. According to the company, the platform is intended to help teams manage increasingly complex, platform-led marketing environments.

The system integrates data and assets from Omnicom and Interpublic entities such as Acxiom, Flywheel Commerce Cloud and Interact. It also expands Omni’s use of agentic AI to support planning, activation, optimisation and measurement across marketing functions.

Speaking about the platform, Duncan Painter, CEO, Omni, said: “Omni connects the full breadth of modern marketing—audience insight, creativity, media, and commerce—into a single, open, and adaptive platform with the clearest view of consumer identity across the entire marketing ecosystem. But its power comes to life through our people. Omni is built to support strategists, creatives, analysts, investment managers, media and commerce traders, and client leaders in doing their best work, not to replace their judgment or imagination.”

Omnicom said the platform is built around a shared data and identity layer, drawing on Acxiom RealID and commerce data signals, to provide a unified view of audiences and performance across channels. The platform also incorporates workflow tools aimed at reducing duplication across teams involved in creative development, media planning, commerce activation and measurement.

John Wren, chairman and CEO, Omnicom, said: “Omnicom’s competitive advantage comes from our unmatched Connected Capabilities, and Omni takes them to an entirely new level. Our Capabilities will do their best work when they operate on a unified, intelligent platform that breaks down silos, unites teams and systems, and enables them to achieve unprecedented precision and speed. By connecting every element of marketing and sales—from audience insight to sales activation—Omni empowers brands to deliver measurable growth with greater impact.”

According to the company, the platform is designed to work alongside existing marketing technology systems, allowing clients to integrate Omni into their current setups while maintaining data ownership and flexibility across regions and sectors.