On ad agencies being a one-trick work pony

Creative chiefs tell us whether being known for a particular style of work is a blessing or a bane.
‘Let your work speak for you’ is sometimes a tricky moniker for an advertising agency.
Take for instance independent creative agency Wieden + Kennedy (W+K) and its work for Nike across the globe. The ads are witty, the scripts are self-aware, they often break the fourth wall, and are very motivating. The frames change rapidly, keeping the viewer engrossed throughout the spot.
Such ads cast an impression about the entire agency, in particular, the kind of work it excels in. Potential and even existing clients start to wonder if their brand can have such fun ads. Thus, W+K makes fun witty ads.
Return to India and gloss over Piyush Pandey’s work. Rooted in India outside the metros, they are doused in emotion and words that calm you rather than making you feel the blood rushing to your head.
And let us not forget, the music plays as big a role as the copy itself. Think Asian Paints’ Har Ghar Kuch Kehta Hai or Kuch Khaas Hai from Cadbury Dairy Milk.
Now, people who have followed his work may believe Ogilvy, where Pandey works, is particularly good at such kind of creative output because the legacy adman’s reputation is built on such work.
These presumptions may not hold. The former was built on the agency’s work for a client across the globe, the other because of one person’s creative skill having trickled down to influence the entire agency’s output.
This begs a pertinent question: Can an advertising agency afford to have a style?
We (afaqs!) asked this question to three creative chiefs. With it, we also asked whether it is the agency’s work or individual(s) that typecast an agency’s style, and if this supposed style is beneficial or not to an agency when it comes to attracting clients.
Rohit Malkani, Jt national creative director, L&K Saatchi & Saatchi
In one simple word - No! Let us first understand that an agency does not have its own style. It adopts a unique voice or style that is right for a brand. The same agency should be capable of doing an emotional, soul-stirring piece of communication for one brand and a whacked-out, humorous piece for another.
To me, you simply cannot afford to stick to one style of work. Not now, not ever! To try to create a niche style for yourself is professional hara-kiri in an industry that is struggling to grow every day.
Anupama Ramaswamy, chief creative officer, Havas Worldwide India
On whether it’s the work or individual(s) propping up an agency’s style
Usually, the leadership in any agency drives the vision. Some know exactly what they want to be and some simply experiment. There is no right or wrong here. It is all about a set of collective values that people bring into a room which transforms into a force.
And over the years, this consistent force becomes a style.
On if this style is beneficial or not to an agency’s ability to attract clients
If you had asked me this question 10 years back, I would have said having a style is beneficial. Because a style can definitely attract clients.
But today, style is called a ‘one-trick pony’. And people prefer ‘jack of all trades’ and that is where a new term called experimental relationships comes in - where the style is ever-evolving.
Vikas Chemjong, chief creative officer, Cheil India
I think what separates a great agency from the rest, is culture. And it is the culture that defines, directs and fosters the agency to create the work that goes on to become folklore in the industry. And I feel the culture, more often than not, comes from an individual (or two) at the helm.
So, I guess that inevitably, the style of the big boss at the helm will trickle down to every person in the agency and from them down to every piece of creative magic that flows from their hands.
And over time, into a kind of style of the agency. Or shall we say, ‘the mojo’ of the agency!
