OnePlus 8 ad campaign launched amid lockdown, product launch to happen digitally

Also, OnePlus is among the few brands that are built on very strong user communities, fan bases, influencers and other partnerships. The brand has been putting a significant amount of muscle behind its offline presence and experiences. With social distancing and a lockdown in place it’s set to get afThe launch is scheduled for April 14 and will take place online. The event will be streamed on the brand's website and on YouTube.The launch is scheduled for April 14 and will take place online. The event will be streamed on the brand's website and on YouTube.fected.