OnePlus 8 ad campaign launched amid lockdown, product launch to happen digitally

OnePlus just unveiled its brand campaign for the upcoming OnePlus 8 series of smartphones. The four-month-long campaign is aligned with the upcoming launch event on April 14. The event will be hosted at 8:30 pm IST via livestream on the OnePlus’ official website and YouTube.
However, the launch of the new devices comes amidst the COVID-19 crisis, a time when marketing experts suggest that brands which are not in the ‘essentials’ category should defer their campaigns and new launches.
Also, OnePlus is among the few brands that are built on very strong user communities, fan bases, influencers and other partnerships. The brand has been putting a significant amount of muscle behind its offline presence and experiences. With social distancing and a lockdown in place it's set to get affected.
Crafted by Wieden + Kennedy the latest ad builds on the performance narrative and targets consumers whom OnePlus calls the ‘HyperTaskers’, the tech consumers who switch seamlessly between a diverse range of roles on their phone – from social media, to streaming, to binge watching, to gaming, to work, to a lot more.
The new devices will be 5G ready with OnePlus initiating its 5G research as early as 2016. Apart from its 5G labs located in Shenzhen and Taipei, OnePlus has also been also conducting 5G testing efforts in the R&D centre in Hyderabad, which was established last year.
The OnePlus 8 devices will be equipped with Snapdragon 865 mobile platform improving CPU performance, rendering times, and power consumption. These will also feature the new LPDDR5 RAM and UFS 3.0 flash storage.
The campaign will run from April-July 2020 across OnePlus India’s YouTube, Facebook, Instagram and Twitter channels.