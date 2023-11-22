OnePlus highlights family bonds in its Diwali campaign #OneCelebration

OnePlus has collaborated with Snapchat to launch an AR filter for people living away from their homes during festivals.
OnePlus has unveiled a festive campaign titled #OneCelebration, bringing together its community. This campaign serves as a tribute to the essence of life, familial bonds and the importance of staying connected.
Conceptualised and driven in-house by the OnePlus team, the campaign was directed by Aneesh Malankar and produced by Supari Studios.
The first film highlights a mother who is surprised by her children at the eve of Diwali as they reunite after long and similarly the second one showcases a sister who finally meets her brother to celebrate together, transcending geographical barriers. The videos showcase how they receive the OnePlus 11 and Nord 3 respectively as they create memories that last a lifetime, through the power of OnePlus technology.
OnePlus partnered with Snapchat and introduced a portal lens with augmented reality (AR). The activity connected with young, mobile-savvy Indians living away from their homes during the festive season and provided them the opportunity to effectively utilise the AR portal lens to bring themselves closer to a personalised Diwali celebration. The AR portal lens allowed the users to express themselves through virtual festive decorations, illuminated lamps, virtual fireworks and the comforting warmth of the festival.
Addressing the #OneCelebration marketing campaign, Ishita Grover, director of marketing, OnePlus India shared, “Our latest campaign, #OneCelebration was a testament to the enduring spirit of life and the invaluable role our products play in enhancing these moments of connection and celebration.The campaign showcased how OnePlus’ family of products continue to bring light and create warm memories in every home where OnePlus products arrive. While these products paved the way for many remarkable moments together this Diwali, the celebration for our community and their loved ones continued to remain as one.”
The campaign films are available across YouTube, Instagram and X, formerly known as Twitter.