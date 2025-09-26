OnePlus launches eco-friendly Diwali campaign with Jackie Shroff

OnePlus has announced a new Diwali campaign titled 'Light a Light, Plant a Plant' featuring actor Jackie Shroff in collaboration with JK Foundation. As part of the initiative, the brand has committed to planting one lakh saplings across India. This builds on its earlier tree-planting drive in 2019, which saw 20,000 trees planted.

The campaign film captures a simple message: this Diwali, as people light up their homes, they are also encouraged to plant a sapling. Jackie Shroff’s association continues his long-standing advocacy for greener cities, aligning with the campaign’s focus on sustainability and community impact.





The film also ties OnePlus’ technology philosophy with environmental care, drawing parallels between the clean, fast OxygenOS experience and the brand’s vision of cleaner air and greener surroundings.

Conceptualised in-house and directed by OML (Only Much Louder), the film aims to inspire users to make celebrations more meaningful by connecting festive joy with environmental responsibility.

Ishita Grover, director of marketing, OnePlus India, said: “Our ‘Light a Light, Plant a Plant’ campaign is a heartfelt celebration of joy and a brighter, hopeful future this Diwali. This year, we are focusing on the profound impact of shared responsibility towards a brighter future. By sharing the spirit of giving and togetherness, we hope to spark a movement and conversation where celebration and renewed hope for a greener future can go hand in hand.”

Through JK Foundation and local partners, the plantation drive will prioritise native species with ongoing care and periodic updates for the OnePlus community.