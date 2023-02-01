Online marketplace Fiverr writes an open letter to AI, with the help of AI

Interestingly, Kaufman chose to employ AI to write the letter, perhaps, to exemplify how it is still fairly incomplete without human supervision. However, the letter lauds the productivity mustered by coupling the potential of AI with human creativity. For this reason, as the letter reads, the platform has decided to add AI categories, such as Midjourney, ChatGPT and Dall-E, to its catalog of services, in a bid to accommodate artists and programmers, who have already embraced these advanced tools in their workflow.