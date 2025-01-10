Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara on OPPO’s mind in new spots for Reno13 series

From wrestling moves to bowling actions to movie scenes, recreating what we see on the big screen was a favourite pastime for many in childhood. Most let it go as work and other responsibilities take priority in their adulthood, but Siddhant Chaturvedi, Ishaan Khatter, and Vedang Raina in this OPPO campaign don't.

In a fresh bunch of ads for smartphone maker OPPO’s Reno13 series, the trio relives iconic moments from Zoya Akhtar’s 2011 movie Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara using the AI features of Reno13 phones.

In the first film, we see the trio at a beachside bar, plotting to prank a middle-aged man who is enjoying his drink. Siddhant takes charge, only to be betrayed by his friends and left alone to face the consequences. Ishaan captures Siddhant's priceless reactions through Reno13's AI Live Photo.

The second film opens with Ishaan in the pool, encouraging a hesitant Vedang to jump in. Siddhant joins in, pulling Vedang into the water. Using Reno13's underwater photography mode, the trio captures clear shots.

The next film begins with a Flamenco-themed party night. Amidst the lively beats, the dancer invites Ishaan to join her on the floor. Siddhant then uses Reno13’s AI Unblur feature to capture a clear, vibrant shot of their impromptu performance while in motion.

In the last film, Ishaan and Vedang relax inside a car amid scenic surroundings, while Siddhant, dressed in a formal shirt, tie, and casual shorts, takes an official video call outside. Spotting the humorous scene, Vedang snaps a photo on his Reno13 and uses the AI Reflection Remover to remove the glass reflection, capturing the moment flawlessly.

Commenting on the campaign, Sushant Vasishta, head of product and digital marketing, OPPO India, said, “At OPPO India, customers are central to all our efforts, and we strive to blend technology with creative storytelling to deepen our connection with our audience. Just as the film inspired an entire generation to embrace life’s adventures, the Reno13 Series empowers today’s youth to capture those timeless experiences with unmatched clarity and creativity.”

The new bunch of ads comes off the back of the campaign’s first spot that sort of recreated Dil Chahta Hai, the movie directed by Zoya’s brother Farhan.