Oppo India's #SidWakesUp campaign introduces the latest Reno11 Series

The unboxing video, directed by Shakun Batra, unfolds as Sid relocates to Goa with Ayesha, reminiscent of the original film where Sid introduced Ayesha to Mumbai, transforming it from a foreign city to her home. As Sid unpacks and navigates settling into their new house in Goa, still carrying a hint of uncertainty about the move, it's the love and support of his friends and his now-wife, Ayesha, that helps him feel at ease and the gift from his father, the all new Oppo Reno 11 Pro helps him capture new memories for this exciting chapter of his life.