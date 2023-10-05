Oreo puts a pause on World Cup hype with an ad featuring MS Dhoni

In a new ad film, featuring iconic cricketer MS Dhoni, Oreo is aiming to ward off evil eyes from Indian National Cricket Team. Superstitious much? Well, Dhoni makes a case for it, albeit, conjecturally. The cricketer cites examples of the last World Cup, where the team reached semi finals, but failed to register as champions. He believes it was because everyone was too excited and confident, and the team was therefore struck with ‘Evil Eye’.