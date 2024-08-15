Orry embraces his 'Orryginal' love for cinemas in PVR INOX's latest campaign

Orry has previously associated with several brands, including KFC, Bumble, and Netflix. Brands value him for his bold fashion choices and frequent appearances at high-profile events with famous personalities. A multifaceted personality and socialite, Orry is often referred to as 'Bollywood's BFF' due to his close ties with numerous celebrities in the Indian film industry, such as Janhvi Kapoor and Ananya Panday.