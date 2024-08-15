Orry embraces his 'Orryginal' love for cinemas in PVR INOX's latest campaign

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
The internet sensation is PVR INOX’s latest brand ambassador.
PVR INOX’s latest campaign with Orry explores the internet sensation’s love for going to the movies. Orry doesn't love just 'movies' but also the popcorn, the comfortable seats, and the cosy experience with cushions and blankets at PVR INOX.
The internet sensation is PVR INOX’s latest brand ambassador. Last month, Orry also made his big-screen debut with PVR INOX. A film poster featuring Orry was shared by PVR Cinemas’ official account a few weeks ago; however, the post was deleted after a few hours. Despite this, many social media pages picked up the news.
A few days later, Orry also shared glimpses from inside an empty theatre, posing in front of the screen.
“C u @ the movies, etc. #OrryOnTheBigScreen,” he wrote in the caption, which quickly went viral. This left many fans speculating if he was finally making his Bollywood debut.
Many of Orry’s close friends from the movie industry like Shanaya Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor, and Ananya Panday’s comments on the post also hinted at the same.
However, the ad turned out to be a public service announcement educating the audiences about the etiquette of watching a movie in a public environment.
It must be noted that in the latest advertisement for PVR INOX Orry says his experience with the theatre has been ‘Orryginal’. This was also the name of the supposed movie poster that was deleted by PVR INOX earlier.
Orry has previously associated with several brands, including KFC, Bumble, and Netflix. Brands value him for his bold fashion choices and frequent appearances at high-profile events with famous personalities. A multifaceted personality and socialite, Orry is often referred to as 'Bollywood's BFF' due to his close ties with numerous celebrities in the Indian film industry, such as Janhvi Kapoor and Ananya Panday.
His lifestyle is characterised by luxury which has fueled public curiosity about his profession and social status. He maintains a level of mystery regarding his exact role in the entertainment industry, often responding to inquiries about his work with playful ambiguity.