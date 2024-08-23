Orry joins Karan Johar in Crocs' new campaign celebrating unfiltered self-expression

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
Crocs has teamed up with Kulfi Collective to produce this new campaign for Crocs India.
Crocs, a footwear company, launches a new campaign that engages Gen-Z with a captivating blend of wit, creativity, and fashion. Teaming up with filmmaker Karan Johar and the ever-quirky Orhan Awatramani (Orry), Crocs presents a campaign that celebrates unfiltered self-expression, encouraging Gen-Z to boldly showcase their unique personalities and redefine what it means to be truly cool.
This campaign marks Orry’s debut in the #CrocsSquad, and highlights the power of personalisation, showing how anyone can create their own unique style with Crocs Jibbitz charms. Orry and Karan Johar’s playful interactions showcase the creativity involved in personalising Crocs, as they work to build a "Crorry"- the ultimate pair of Crocs for Orry, and demonstrate how fashion and fun can coexist for Gen-Z. In this campaign, Orry's vibrant personality and Karan's iconic style come together to inspire everyone to express themselves through their personalised Crocs, making each pair their own.
Commenting on the new campaign, Yann Le Bozec – marketing vice president of Crocs ROW and Hey Dude International said, “At Crocs, personalisation and unfiltered self-expression are at the heart of what we do. This new campaign celebrates these values by showcasing the versatility of our Jibbitz charms, which empower consumers to elevate their unique style. By collaborating with style icon Karan Johar and trendsetter Orry, we aim to inspire consumers to engage with Crocs in a fresh, dynamic way, reaffirming our commitment to authenticity.”
After captivating the audience with their Holi and Monsoon campaigns, Crocs has once again teamed up with Kulfi Collective to produce this fresh and witty campaign for Crocs India.
Mitali Sharma, VP Production at Kulfi Collective, shares her enthusiasm for the campaign, “We are thrilled to partner with Crocs India on this campaign, featuring the cultural icons Karan Johar and Orry. Their unique synergy and impeccable comedic timing have allowed us to craft a narrative that is both hilarious and engaging. This campaign is designed to resonate deeply with the Gen-Z audience, showcasing Crocs as a fundamental element of their individualistic style."
Crocs India invites everyone to join the fun by sharing their unique moments using #WhatsYourCrorry and #OrryMadeUsDoIt.