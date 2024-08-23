Orry joins Karan Johar in Crocs' new campaign celebrating unfiltered self-expression

This campaign marks Orry’s debut in the #CrocsSquad, and highlights the power of personalisation, showing how anyone can create their own unique style with Crocs Jibbitz charms. Orry and Karan Johar’s playful interactions showcase the creativity involved in personalising Crocs, as they work to build a "Crorry"- the ultimate pair of Crocs for Orry, and demonstrate how fashion and fun can coexist for Gen-Z. In this campaign, Orry's vibrant personality and Karan's iconic style come together to inspire everyone to express themselves through their personalised Crocs, making each pair their own.