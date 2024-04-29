Pallavi Chakravarti, Raj Kamble and Mayuri Nikumbh appointed as jury chairs for Abby Awards 2024

Pallavi featured among the 200 most-awarded ECDs in 2021 in The Drum World Creative Rankings and closer home, in the 2022 edition of Wonder Women 100 by Indian Television Dot Com, a list celebrating leaders in creative arts. From shows like Cannes Lions, D&AD, The One Show, Adfest Asia Pacific, Spikes Asia, Kyoorius and The Abbys to effectiveness awards like Effies and Appies, her work has been recognised everywhere. With hundreds of metals to her credit, Pallavi was also the recipient of the Best Ad Screenplay plaque at the prestigious 2015 Dadasaheb Phalke Film Festival.