Panasonic bats for colour blind photographers, unveils special viewfinder

He says, “Nearly eight per cent of the total population of India suffer from some degree of colour blindness, their only dream is to be able to see the world as we all see it. Through this campaign, we wanted to bring alive the spirit of Republic Day by enabling them with the right to see colours. In recent times, technology has created innovations that can transform the everyday experiences of the physically challenged. Keeping this belief at the core, the #RightToColour campaign shares the struggles of colour blind photographers while narrating true life experiences of an Assam-based photographer.”