Parachute Advansed Gold unveils its #NoBaalBanka campaign

Speaking on the interruption Ashish Sehgal, chief growth officer, Zee Entertainment Enterprises Limited said, "As a pioneer in the Indian media landscape, Zee has always been at the forefront in delivering innovative advertising solutions for its esteemed clients. We are delighted to partner with Marico for its #NoBaalBanka campaign leveraging a unique Contextual Interruption Marketing format on Zee TV and Zee5. This is a first of its kind solution on Zee TV making it a very special campaign indeed. I'm excited to team up with Marico on this unique campaign which is sure to resonate deeply with the audience."