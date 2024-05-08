Parksons Cartamundi's new film showcases Mumbai's passionate cricket fandom and the joy of playing cards

Further adding to this, Jigar Shah, head of marketing-India, and Middle East, Parksons Cartamundi, mentioned that “We wanted to capture the vibrant energy of Mumbai's culture, the characters who make it special, and the way their passion for Cricket spills over into every aspect of their lives. From the friendly rivalry of a card game with a taxi driver to the electrifying atmosphere of gully cricket, the film celebrates the joy of playing and the spirit of being a true Mumbai Indians supporter. We believe fans will see themselves reflected in this film and be inspired to grab a deck and experience the thrill of the game in a whole new way!"