Parle Agro expands Dhishoom, a jeera masala-flavoured carbonated drink, nationwide

Dhishoom brings consumers the authentic taste of a jeera drink. With the perfect blend of savory, tangy and citrusy flavours, expertly infused with the right mix of jeera masala and carbonation, Dhishoom delivers a taste that's not just refreshing but also packs a punch. It is available in two sizes - 125ml and 250ml, priced at Rs 10 and Rs 20 respectively, Dhishoom offers affordability without compromising on quality.