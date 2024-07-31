Parle G's new campaign celebrates the true meaning of friendship

It’s a coming-of-age story that most men in young adulthood would relate to and appreciate. It also speaks to a varied demography of viewers in its effortless portrayal. There is simplicity of emotion and genuine empathy, that makes itself evident in the course of the film. What begins with light banter and friendly joshing soon takes a deeply personal turn as each friend realises that their road-trip can wait for another day, but perhaps their friendship cannot.