Parle-G’s new Lohri campaign looks at what home really means

Parle-G has released a new Lohri-themed film that looks at questions of belonging, migration and family decisions through the lens of a Punjabi household preparing for the festival.

Set in a village in Punjab, the film follows a family debating whether to move abroad in search of better opportunities or remain rooted at home. As discussions around paperwork and children’s futures unfold, the Lohri celebration becomes a pause point, prompting reflection on what progress and fulfilment mean to the family.

Rather than focusing on spectacle, the narrative relies on everyday conversations, intergenerational exchanges and shared moments around the Lohri bonfire. The film positions the festival as a time for collective reflection rather than just ritual.

Speaking about the campaign, Mayank Shah, vice president – Marketing, Parle Products, said: “Lohri is a festival that represents hope, gratitude, and togetherness. These are values that Parle-G has always stood for. Through this film, we wanted to tell a story that feels real and relatable, where happiness is found not in leaving things behind, but in nurturing what truly matters. We believe that when you find joy in the happiness of others, that is where real fulfillment lies and that thought is at the heart of Parle-G.”

The film concludes with the family coming together around the Lohri fire, reinforcing themes of reassurance, continuity and shared values. It uses the festival setting to explore how personal choices are shaped by emotional ties and cultural roots.

The campaign has been conceptualised by Thought Blurb Communications.