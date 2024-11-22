Pat Cummins stars in Tourism Australia’s new 'Come and Say G’day' ad

Australian Test cricket captain Pat Cummins features in Tourism Australia’s latest instalment of the “Come and Say G’day” campaign. The campaign will air on TV in India throughout the upcoming five-Test series between Australia and India, which starts on November 22 in Perth. The campaign promotes Australia’s tourism destinations and experiences to Indian travellers, highlighting the country’s offerings beyond the cricket field.

As part of the campaign there are 30, 15 and 6 second videos, Out of Home (OOH) creative and digital advertisements to run in India this Summer. The Tourism Australia campaign will also run in the UK during the Women’s Ashes series in January 2025 and the Men’s Ashes in November 2025. Additionally, last week, Tourism Australia launched a content series in India featuring former Australian cricketer David Warner, where he highlights his favourite Australian holiday destinations.

Tourism Australia managing director, Phillipa Harrison, said, “With a population of more than 1.4 billion people and more Indians looking to travel, the potential in the Indian market is endless and we see the upcoming Test series as our chance to get on the front foot and promote our country to a captive TV audience,”. The Test series will attract enormous TV audiences of up to 50 million across India and tens of millions of those are high yielding travellers who are in the market for an international holiday. While we have their attention firmly on Australia for cricket, this is an unmissable chance to encourage those travellers to visit Australia and see what we have to offer as a holiday destination. The aviation links between India and Australia have never been stronger, the market was one of the first to fully recover after the pandemic and, according to forecasts, the number of Indians travelling to Australia will double 2019 levels by 2028. It will be a tough Test series for India on the field, but we are confident Indian travellers will still want to Come and Say G’day.”

Pat Cummins is the newest member of Tourism Australia’s Friends of Australia advocacy program.

Tourism Australia chief marketing officer, Susan Coghill, said, “Howzat for a holiday? proves the versatility of our brand ambassador Ruby the Kangaroo, who is once again voiced by the wonderful Rose Byrne. Ruby was at the centre of our global campaign when it launched two years ago and since then she has been central to all of our work including a campaign for the FIFA Women’s World Cup and now cricket, we are so pleased to have been able to work with the Australian Test cricket captain Pat Cummins, Rose Byrne and also our new creative agency, Accenture Song, who have helped to create a uniquely Australian campaign that will resonate with audiences in India. This new creative is part of a whole range of activity around the Summer of Cricket. Ahead of the Test series we launched a four-part social media content series with David Warner, we followed that with the launch of Howzat for a holiday? and we will also be hosting a group of Bollywood talent here in Australia. All of this activity will run in India throughout the series to showcase Australia as a holiday destination. This is now a proven formula and it is one we will execute once again with a push into England with localised creativity during the Women’s and Men’s Ashes here in Australia next year.”

Howzat for a holiday? will go live in India today just ahead of the Test series between Australia and India. The series will be played in Perth (Nov 22-26), Adelaide (Dec 6-10), Brisbane (Dec 14-18), Melbourne (Dec 26-30 ) and Sydney (Jan 3-7). The campaign assets will also be adapted and go live in the UK from January 10, 2025 for the Women’s Ashes and the Men’s Ashes series against England in November 2025.