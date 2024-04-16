Patanjali ads case: "You are not so innocent," SC tells Ramdev

According to a report on NDTV, Baba Ramdev and his aide Balkrishna are in the Supreme Court hearing a contempt case against Patanjali Ayurved for misleading ads and Covid cure claims. The court has previously criticised the founders and the Uttarakhand government for not acting against the company. The bench of Justice Hima Kohli and Justice A Amanullah called the founders forward and expressed respect for their contributions to Yoga. Ramdev defended the court and reassured that the law is the same for everyone.