Patanjali ads case: "You are not so innocent," SC tells Ramdev

The Supreme Court has criticised both Patanjali's founders and Uttarakhand government for not taking action against the company.
According to a report on NDTV, Baba Ramdev and his aide Balkrishna are in the Supreme Court hearing a contempt case against Patanjali Ayurved for misleading ads and Covid cure claims. The court has previously criticised the founders and the Uttarakhand government for not acting against the company. The bench of Justice Hima Kohli and Justice A Amanullah called the founders forward and expressed respect for their contributions to Yoga. Ramdev defended the court and reassured that the law is the same for everyone.
The Indian Supreme Court has ruled in favour of Patanjali, a pharmaceutical company, over allegations of misleading advertisements and misinformation about its products. The court has not decided whether to forgive Ramdev and Balkrishna for violating directives three times, and the next hearing will be held on April 23. The case dates back to the Covid years, when Ramdev described Patanjali's drug, Coronil, as the "first evidence-based medicine for COVID-19".
The Indian Medical Association (IMA) criticised the false claims, and a viral video of Ramdev stating that allopathy was a "stupid and bankrupt science" went viral. The IMA sent a legal notice to Ramdev, seeking an apology and withdrawal of statements. In August 2022, the IMA moved a petition against Patanjali after publishing an advertisement in newspapers claiming Patanjali drugs had cured people of diabetes, high blood pressure, thyroid, liver cirrhosis, arthritis, and asthma.
The Supreme Court warned Patanjali against claims that its products could cure ailments and threatened heavy fines. Patanjali's counsel assured that there would not be any violation of laws, especially relating to advertisement and branding of products. The court also received an anonymous letter from IMA, mentioning misleading advertisements Patanjali continued to put out. The court asked Ramdev and Balkrishna to appear in person.
The Court criticised Ramdev and Balkrishna for not filing proper affidavits regarding misleading advertisements. The court rejected their apology, stating it was a "lip service" and asked them to file affidavits within a week. The court rejected their apologies on April 10, citing that they were sent to the media first.