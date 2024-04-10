Supreme Court dismisses Patanjali's apology in misleading ads case: Report

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
Justices Hima Kohli and Ahsanuddin Amanullah presided over the hearing of the plea filed by the Indian Medical Association against Patanjali Ayurveda.
The Supreme Court has dismissed the apology offered by Ramdev and Patanjali Ayurved managing director Acharya Balkrishna regarding the misleading ads case. The apology was in response to notices served to explain why contempt of court proceedings should not be initiated against them for allegedly flouting the court's directives, as reported by The Indian Express.
Mukul Rohatgi, representing Ramdev and Acharya, asserted that the apology was "unconditional and unqualified," but Justice Kohli responded, "They are only on paper after they were caught on the wrong foot in court. We do not accept it, we decline to. We consider it a willful, deliberate disobedience of the undertaking," as reported by the legal website Bar and Bench.
Earlier the Supreme Court ruled against Patanjali Ayurved for violating its orders in a misleading advertisements case, expressing disapproval of the company's affidavit. It gave the company a final chance to file a better response in its contempt proceedings, with the case set to be heard on April 10.