Patanjali Kesh Kanti launches #TootnaManaHai campaign with Tamannaah Bhatia

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
The campaign is conceptualised by Vermmillion Communication.
Patanjali Kesh Kanti unveils its latest campaign #TootnaManaHai, with renowned actress Tamannaah Bhatia as the brand ambassador. The campaign celebrates the unwavering strength and indomitable spirit of women, resonating with the message that ‘women’s inner strength is indomitable that’s why breaking down is never an option for her’. This campaign is conceptualised by Vermmillion Communication.
At the core of the campaign lies Patanjali Kesh Kanti Advance Hair Oil, an all-natural Ayurvedic formulation designed to address common hair concerns while promoting overall hair health.
"We are thrilled to launch the #TootnaManaHai campaign in collaboration with the esteemed Tamannaah Bhatia. This campaign not only celebrates the Strength of women but also highlights the effectiveness of our Kesh Kanti Advance Hair Oil in promoting healthy and beautiful hair naturally," said Shri Ram Bharat, director, Patanjali.
As the voice behind the campaign, Tamannaah Bhatia brings her charisma and authenticity to the forefront, embodying the essence of perseverance and strength that the #TootnaManaHai message encapsulates. Through her powerful narration, she reinforces the idea that women possess an inner strength that enables them to overcome any obstacle with grace and determination.
Patanjali Kesh Kanti #TootnaManaHai campaign aims to inspire women across the nation, encouraging them to embrace their inner resilience and celebrate their journey towards self-confidence and empowerment.