Paytm’s latest campaign 'India Kahe Paytm Karo' showcases impact of mobile payments in the lives of Indians

The company launches ad campaign in five different cities — Pune, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, and Delhi — showcasing their culture and heritage.
One97 Communications that owns the brand Paytm, has launched a new ad campaign ‘India Kahe Paytm Karo’ to celebrate how it has become an important part of the country’s rich diversity. The campaign has been launched across five cities — Pune, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, and Delhi.
The campaign depicts the nuances of everyday life, showcasing the impact of Paytm pioneered QR Codes and mobile payments on the lives of Indians. With this campaign, the company highlights how Paytm is seamlessly integrated into the various facets of life of people living in these cities.
This includes tapping into heritage sites like Char Minar in Hyderabad or inducing local flavors like filter kapi and Irani Cafe in Bengaluru and Mumbai respectively. The company has also put up hoardings across cities to celebrate how Paytm adds value to the lives of Indians.
Paytm Spokesperson said, “We pride ourselves in bringing technology-driven innovations for our users by launching industry-first solutions that have taught mobile payments to India. We are celebrating the diverse fabric of our country where our pioneered Paytm QR codes have reached an equally diverse range of consumers and merchants. Whether it be sipping tea in Irani Cafe or buying stationary in local trains of Mumbai, we have imprinted ourselves in India’s heritage. We can say that the sound of digital India goes hand in hand with Paytm & verb for mobile payments is now ‘Paytm karo’.”
As India’s leading fintech company, Paytm’s technology-led solutions have been empowering millions. The company has been driving flexibility of payments with Paytm UPI, Paytm Wallet, netbanking, debit cards and credit cards. After being the first to launch UPI Lite for small-value transactions, Paytm also enabled users to make UPI payments using their RuPay credit cards. The company also continues to strengthen its market leadership in merchant payments with 79 Lakh devices, both Paytm Sound Box and PoS machines, deployed.