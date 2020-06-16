Pee Safe’s homemade social media cracker for its male intimate wash

The ad for Pee Safe’s Natural Intimate Wash for Men has been crafted in-house. The brand forayed into male hygiene space in May last year.
Personal care and wellness brand Pee Safe is upping its social media game. Unlike the more popular types of witty social communications, the brand’s latest social media creative for its male intimate wash doesn’t try to be quirky.
It is crude, in your face, and gets the point across. The ad features a blue coloured, partly peeled banana (it had to be), which is accompanied by a copy that reads, ‘WASH YOUR D***!’.
The ad has been crafted in-house by Tanya Mathew, creative director at Pee Safe. The brand, which was initially in the feminine hygiene space, launched its Natural Intimate Wash for Men last September, effectively making an entry in the male personal hygiene space.
The brand had also made news on ‘World Menstrual Hygiene Day’ last year, by showing ‘red blood’ in its ad campaign for sanitary pads, against the accepted industry practice of showing blue coloured fluid in ads.
Here’s a look at some of the brand’s recent social media ads: