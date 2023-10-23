People are mistaking desserts for toothpaste in Colgate’s PSAesuqe ad that takes on sugar

Made by WPP@CP, the ad seemingly wants to initiate a behavioural change in Indian consumers’ night routine to protect them against cavities.
Many households condemn sugar as a white poison. And yet, as per Colgate’s new ad, “Millions of Indians end their night with sugar. Not Toothpaste.”
The 60-second spot, by WPP@CP, wants to initiate a behavioural change in Indian consumers’ night routine to protect them against cavities.
It shows diverse Indian households brushing their teeth using their fingers dipped into sweets or using the delicacies themselves – ladoo, kulfi, ice cream; all of them are high in sugar content.
A noteworthy aspect of the ad is all of the actors are brushing their teeth while sitting on comfy chairs and sofas and not in front of a mirror inside a bathroom — a sedentary lifestyle coupled with sugar consumption.
The ad’s timing is right because consumption of sweets and desserts skyrockets during this part of the year, and mostly it is their last meal of the day.
Lesson to learn? Make brushing your last activity of the day.
Prabha Narasimhan, MD & CEO, Colgate-Palmolive India said in a release, “ I want to emphasize the profound importance of night time brushing, which holds even greater significance during the festive season. As we come together to celebrate with loved ones, let us also unite in the pursuit of improved oral health. By incorporating night time brushing into our post-sweets routine, we not only safeguard our smiles but also ensure that the festive season remains truly joyful and free from dental concerns.”
Gunjit Jain, EVP, marketing, Colgate-Palmolive India, stated, "We are a sweets-obsessed nation. Across the country and across age groups, indulging in something sweet after dinner is a common ritual - a laddoo, barfi, chocolate, ice-cream or sweet paan. Our campaign, titled 'The Sweet Truth,' aims to make people realize that the last thing millions of Indians put on their teeth before sleeping is sugar and not toothpaste, which can cause cavities. But cavities can be prevented just by choosing to #BrushTonight, after enjoying your favorite sweet."
Harshad Rajadhyaksha and Kainaz Karmakar of WPP@CP shared insights on the making of the campaign in a release: “As Indians, we love grabbing a sweet or two after dinner and that includes the two of us. However, most Indians don’t have the habit of brushing before bed, which can lead to serious consequences like cavities."
Colgate aims to initiate a behavioural change where people end their night by brushing their teeth rather than indulging in something sweet and becoming victim to cavities. One knows it is not as simple as it sounds.
Credits as per Harshad Rajadhyaksha's LinkedIn post:
CCOs and Copywriters: Kainaz Karmakar & Harshad Rajadhyaksha
ECD: Juneston Mathana
Creative Team: Virendra Saigaonkar, Vishal Goswami
Account Management: Faizan Shaikh, Bhumika Mandviya
Films (Agency Producer): Divyang Pandya
Team Colgate: Gunjit Jain, Priyanka Khaneja Gandhi, Anaswar Rajagopal, Saumya Tripathi, Priyam Kanchwala
Production House: Early Man Film
Director: Abhinav Pratiman
Producer: Amarjeet Phukan