People are mistaking desserts for toothpaste in Colgate’s PSAesuqe ad that takes on sugar

Prabha Narasimhan, MD & CEO, Colgate-Palmolive India said in a release, “ I want to emphasize the profound importance of night time brushing, which holds even greater significance during the festive season. As we come together to celebrate with loved ones, let us also unite in the pursuit of improved oral health. By incorporating night time brushing into our post-sweets routine, we not only safeguard our smiles but also ensure that the festive season remains truly joyful and free from dental concerns.”