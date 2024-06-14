Pepperfry's Father's Day campaign showcases the discerning nature of a father upon receiving a gift

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
This Father’s Day, Pepperfry, India’s e-commerce furniture and home decor company, tackles the struggle of finding a gift Dad will truly love – with a twist.
The campaign video shines a light on the quintessential Indian Dad in all his glory, meticulously scrutinising prices, warranties, and every little detail on his checklist before giving anything his nod of approval.
The campaign video follows the journey of a young woman who chooses a recliner for her father. Her excitement and nervousness are evident as she presents the gift, eagerly awaiting his reaction.
Like many Indian dads, he thoroughly inspects the recliner, going through a detailed checklist before finally nodding in approval. This moment captures a feeling all Indian children know well.
Pepperfry's campaign goes beyond products. It tells a relatable story with a light-hearted touch, highlighting the 'sure yet unsure,' 'loveful yet apprehensive' bond between fathers and their children.