Pepsi and Doja Cat rework iconic ‘Grease’ song to launch classic soda shop line

'You’re the one I want' gets a modern makeover, as the brand rolls out Cream Soda and Black Cherry flavours.
When wielded with focus, nostalgia marketing can be a potent weapon in a brand’s arsenal. Pepsi’s focus was bang on at the MTV Music Awards on Sunday night.
The snack and beverage giant, during the awards, launched its limited-edition Pepsi-Cola Soda Shop line, with rapper Doja Cat in a remake of the iconic 'You’re the one I want' song from the 1978 musical hit 'Grease'.
Pepsi-Cola Soda Shop is a modern take on classic soda shop flavours made with real sugar. It is available in two flavours, Cream Soda and Black Cherry.
Directed by Hannah Lux Davis and choreographed by Sean Bankhead, the Pepsi spot remains rooted to the original track and video. But doesn’t fail to breathe some fresh air into the video and the song’s beats.
"Pepsi has a great heritage in music, and we couldn't be more thrilled to continue this legacy by partnering with Doja Cat around the launch of Pepsi-Cola Soda Shop," said Todd Kaplan, VP of marketing – Pepsi.
"With a nod to the nostalgic soda shop flavours of the past, Pepsi-Cola Soda Shop is sure to become an instant classic in our limited-time offering lineup," he added.
"Working with Pepsi on this remake of 'You're the one that I want' has been surreal," said Doja Cat. "It's such an iconic song and brand. So, to have the creative license to put my own spin on it for the launch of Pepsi-Cola Soda Shop was a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity. I had to be a part of it.
Doja Cat joins an illustrious list of musical artistes who’ve featured in Pepsi commercials, such as Cardi B, The Weeknd, Michael Jackson, among others.