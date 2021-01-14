Pepsi shines a light on ‘The Weeknd’ in its Super Bowl Halftime Show ad

Recently, The Weeknd shocked viewers when he sported disturbing alterations to his face (as seen in plastic surgery) in the video for his new song ‘Save Your Tears’, from his ‘After Hours’ album. It won the Favourite Album, Soul/R&B at The American Music Awards (AMAs) in November last year (2020). He appeared with bandages on his face to accept the award. Please note, the facial changes were nothing but prosthetics.