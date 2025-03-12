Pepsi ups its offering; now 400ml available for Rs 20

Fresh off its Any Time campaign which rekindled cola wars in India, Pepsi has announced consumers can now enjoy a 400 ml bottle of the Pepsi and Pepsi Zero Sugar for only Rs 20.

Advertisment

It made the announcement through a 30-second ad and highlights how crucial this summer period is for beverage brands. India is expected to face a very hot summer so several beverage brands have begun advertising early this year in February than post-Holi in March.

They include Coca-Cola, Mirinda, Sprite, Thums Up, Appy Fizz, and Maaza, amongst more. And while India is going through its second-ever cola ways right now, a volume hike came as a surprise.

Pepsi directly competes with Coca-Cola which retails a 250ml bottle for Rs 20, so did Pepsi till its fresh announcement. A major reason for this price shuffle may point to Reliance-owned Campa Cola and its aggressive pricing strategy of Rs 10.