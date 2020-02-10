Pepsi unveils new anthem; celebrates being single by choice

Speaking on the launch of the anthem, a PepsiCo India spokesperson said, “Pepsi’s Swag movement continues in 2020 with the launch of the Swag Se Solo anthem. Given the popularity that we witnessed with our last anthem, we felt music was the best way to engage with the nation. Through this single, we are excited to bring a unique twist to what is traditionally seen as a week of celebrating couples. We want to rejoice the youth of today with music and urge all those who are single to embrace their relationship status with self-confidence, unshakeable self-belief and irrefutable Swag. With an icon such as Salman Khan grooving to the tunes of Swag Se Solo, we are confident that the whole country will be dancing to the beats of the anthem.”