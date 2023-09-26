PepsiCo’s latest TVCs spice up Lay's, Kurkure, and Doritos’ Sizzlin’ Hot lineup

The brand introduced the Sizzlin’ Hot portfolio last year with Lay’s and Doritos. Earlier this month, Kurkure was added to the mix.
PepsiCo India has introduced a new TVC to celebrate the expansion of its Sizzlin' hot platform. The TVC features the complete Sizzlin’ Hot range including Lay's, Kurkure, and Doritos while highlighting the irresistible heat-packed experience each product offers.
Sizzlin' Hot captures the strong connection Indians have with 'chilli' and gives a spicy feeling, customized for each well-known brand within PepsiCo's salty snack selection. After the success of Lay’s and Doritos Sizzlin’ Hot in India, Kurkure recently joined the fiery lineup, bringing its own Sizzlin’ Hot variation that mixes 'chilli ka tadka' with Kurkure's iconic crunch.
The commercial shows a variety of reactions that people have when they try the delicious Sizzlin' Hot snacks. set against different scenes, including people's homes, offices, and public places, we see their unedited, spontaneous responses to the intense spiciness. From frantically looking for something to drink to crying and running around in search of relief, this series of genuine and funny reactions demonstrates the surprise that anyone will experience when they take their first bite of Sizzlin' Hot.
Commenting on the Sizzlin’ Hot range expansion and launch of the TVC, Anshul Khanna, vice president and foods category head of India and South Asia, PepsiCo said, "Last year, we introduced one of our most successful global platforms, Sizzlin’ Hot in India and have witnessed an overwhelming response. As we approach the festive season, we're thrilled to announce the expansion of the platform with localised flavours for the unique Indian spice palate across our beloved brands, including Lay’s Maxx, Kurkure, and Doritos Dinamita. The launch will be accompanied by a comprehensive 360-degree marketing campaign that is sure to get people to intrigued about the fiery range. We hope that consumers love this new range and continue to spice up their snacking occasions."
“The Sizzlin’ Hot flavour is available in 3 formats – Kurkure, Lays and Doritos. No matter which one you pick up, the fiery taste is likely to make you react in unexpected ways. From fiery exclamations to bizarre sounds, the execution of the TVC brings together a gamut of expressions in a way that you can’t help but watch it again. Pretty much like the product, that you can’t help but eat another”, added Vikram Pandey (Spiky), national creative director, Leo Burnett India.
Sizzlin Hot’ range is available in Lay’s, Kurkure and Doritos across all leading retail and e-commerce platforms in India. The TVC will be supported by a robust 360-degree surround campaign.
AGENCY CREDITS
Creative Agency – Leo Burnett India
CEO & Chief Creative Officer, South Asia – Rajdeepak Das
CEO Leo Burnett South Asia – Dheeraj Sinha
National Creative Director – Vikram Pandey & Sachin Kamble
President-North – Samir Gangahar
Executive Vice President – Jaikrit Singh
Executive Creative Directors – Harsh Maheshwari, Saarthak Dutt & Shahnawaz Qadeer,
Creative Team – Alisha Sharma & Shweta Bharti
Executive Vice President-Strategy & Planning – Ankit Singh
Strategy Team – Ashish Mathew & Shailja Dhoundiyal
Vice President – Binay Mehra & Neha Kapoor
Account Management Team – Kirti Sinha, Shubham Aggarwal & Uday Lalotra
Film Department – Sagar Bhanushali
Production House – Pack Films
Director – Vivek Kakkad
Producer – Leejude Dsouza