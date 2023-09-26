PepsiCo’s latest TVCs spice up Lay's, Kurkure, and Doritos’ Sizzlin’ Hot lineup

Commenting on the Sizzlin’ Hot range expansion and launch of the TVC, Anshul Khanna, vice president and foods category head of India and South Asia, PepsiCo said, "Last year, we introduced one of our most successful global platforms, Sizzlin’ Hot in India and have witnessed an overwhelming response. As we approach the festive season, we're thrilled to announce the expansion of the platform with localised flavours for the unique Indian spice palate across our beloved brands, including Lay’s Maxx, Kurkure, and Doritos Dinamita. The launch will be accompanied by a comprehensive 360-degree marketing campaign that is sure to get people to intrigued about the fiery range. We hope that consumers love this new range and continue to spice up their snacking occasions."