Perfetti forays into the fruity candy segment with a Vitamin C enriched Alpenliebe

Commenting on the new product and TVC, Rohit Kapoor, director marketing, Perfetti Van Melle India said, “With this launch, Alpenliebe enters the fruit candy segment and unlocks a huge growth opportunity for the brand. Alpenliebe JuiCyfills is an unique liquid filled candy with fruit juice content and Vitamin C. In these testing times, Vitamin C has increased importance since it helps build immunity. As a brand, Alpenliebe has always focused on bringing hearts together and adding moments of togetherness around everyday gestures among families. The product’s fruitiness lends a sense of mischief which has been integrated with the brand purpose in the TVC. The launch would be supported with a 360 degree campaign across traditional, digital mediums ,sampling and modern trade activation.”