Perfetti forays into the fruity candy segment with a Vitamin C enriched Alpenliebe

The new Alpenliebe JuiCyfills candy has a liquid filling inside and contains fruit juice content and Vitamin C.
Confectionery brand Alpenliebe just announced its extension into the fruit candy segment with the launch of Alpenliebe JuiCyfills. Alpenliebe JuiCyfills is a value-added proposition in the fiercely competitive fruit candy segment.
The candy has a liquid filling inside and contains fruit juice content and Vitamin C. It promises a ‘juicy-filled’ experience to the consumer. Packed in attractive colors of yellow and orange the candies are available in Mango and Orange flavours respectively.
The candy would be available in neighborhood stores across the country and is priced at Re 1. In addition to the one-rupee pack, the product would be available in an assorted pack at Rs. 50 in select modern trade stores.
Launched in 1995, brand Alpenliebe celebrates its 25th year in the Indian market this year. Over the years the brand has become a household name and is consumed by kids and adults alike.
The new launch would be supported by a TVC which builds on the brand promise of ‘bringing hearts closer’, but with a splash of mischief. The TVC showcases a kid who relishes the fruity blast of the new Alpenlibe JuiCyfills and is suddenly hit by an idea to bring his bickering grandparents together. Bolstered with the fruity mischief the kid plays a prank that lands his grandparents in a sweet moment of reconciliation.
Commenting on the new product and TVC, Rohit Kapoor, director marketing, Perfetti Van Melle India said, “With this launch, Alpenliebe enters the fruit candy segment and unlocks a huge growth opportunity for the brand. Alpenliebe JuiCyfills is an unique liquid filled candy with fruit juice content and Vitamin C. In these testing times, Vitamin C has increased importance since it helps build immunity. As a brand, Alpenliebe has always focused on bringing hearts together and adding moments of togetherness around everyday gestures among families. The product’s fruitiness lends a sense of mischief which has been integrated with the brand purpose in the TVC. The launch would be supported with a 360 degree campaign across traditional, digital mediums ,sampling and modern trade activation.”
Speaking on the TVC, Kapil Batra, ECD and creative head, McCann - New Delhi said, “Alpenliebe, has always been about fun and family. So, for creating communication for Juicyfills, the latest offering from Alpenliebe, we were looking something that’s consistent with the brand personality but yet unique. And that’s how we landed on ‘shararat ka phal meetha bhi hota hai’. The ad film shows how Alpenliebe Juicyfills sparks an act of mischief that ends up bringing the dada-dadi together.”