Performics wins CRED’s digital marketing mandate

Abhishek Patil, who handles Product and Growth at CRED said, “Performics stands at the forefront of cutting-edge digital technology and innovation, and we look forward to benefiting from their experience and expertise. We aim to create an exclusive members-only community of high trust individuals with a credit score of 750 plus, and we were on the lookout for an agency that understands the requirements of our business and comes up with agile, effective marketing solutions. We reviewed agencies across the board and found that Performics was the best fit for us. Their teams demonstrated excellence in customer journey mapping and have a clear lead when it comes to performance media, automation, insights and real-time optimisation. They bring in fresh inputs to the CRED brand, and we are sure that they will drive strong business outcomes for us.”