Performics wins CRED’s digital marketing mandate

CRED was on the lookout for an agency to provide marketing solutions and has been reviewing agencies across the board before choosing Performics.
Performics India has won the digital media duties of CRED, a Bangalore-based fintech start-up that rewards individuals for their timely credit card bill payments. CRED provides them with exclusive offers and access to premium experiences. This year they are one of the official partners of IPL T20.
Abhishek Patil, who handles Product and Growth at CRED said, “Performics stands at the forefront of cutting-edge digital technology and innovation, and we look forward to benefiting from their experience and expertise. We aim to create an exclusive members-only community of high trust individuals with a credit score of 750 plus, and we were on the lookout for an agency that understands the requirements of our business and comes up with agile, effective marketing solutions. We reviewed agencies across the board and found that Performics was the best fit for us. Their teams demonstrated excellence in customer journey mapping and have a clear lead when it comes to performance media, automation, insights and real-time optimisation. They bring in fresh inputs to the CRED brand, and we are sure that they will drive strong business outcomes for us.”
Gurpreet Singh, vice president, Performics India said, “We are delighted at the win. With our intent-based marketing abilities and strong data-driven approach, we look forward to establishing clear leadership for CRED. It is a sophisticated, select and exclusive loyalty programme, looking for deeper connections with the right audience. They are an ambitious future-first brand, and with our holistic offering at the intersection of marketing technologies, analytics & media, we will deliver impact and help scale up their business. Through our strengths in consumer analytics, we look forward to driving personalized, powerful, dynamic customer experiences for them.”